Abercrombie & Fi Falls 2.19% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Abercrombie & Fi (NYSE:ANF) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $16.16 to a high of $16.61. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.2%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $16.46 on volume of 775,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Over the past year, Abercrombie & Fi has traded in a range of $13.58 to $30.63 and is now at $16.29, 20% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.91% lower and 0.57% lower over the past week, respectively.

