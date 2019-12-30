Abercrombie & Fi is Among the Companies in the Apparel Retail Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (ANF, BOOT, FL, AEO, LB)
Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Abercrombie & Fi ranks highest with a an RPE of $873,000. Boot Barn Holdin is next with a an RPE of $565,000. Foot Locker Inc ranks third highest with a an RPE of $514,000.
Amer Eagle Outf follows with a an RPE of $506,000, and L Brands Inc rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $501,000.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Abercrombie & Fi and will alert subscribers who have ANF in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest revenue per employee abercrombie & fi boot barn holdin foot locker inc amer eagle outf l brands inc