Abbvie Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.88%

Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $86.39 to a high of $87.07. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.9%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $87.57 on volume of 4.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Abbvie Inc have traded between a low of $62.66 and a high of $91.99 and are now at $85.27, which is 36% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.06% higher and 0.25% higher over the past week, respectively.

