Abbvie Inc Rises 3.96% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $82.60 to a high of $84.58. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $84.23 on volume of 3.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Abbvie Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $62.55 and a high of $97.86 and are now at $84.71, 35% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.26% higher and 0.9% lower over the past week, respectively.

