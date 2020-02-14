Abbvie Inc is Among the Companies in the Biotechnology Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (ABBV, OPHT, CNCE, EXEL, OSIR)
Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Abbvie Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 14,856.7%. Ophth0Tech Corp is next with a ROE of 10,468.5%. Concert Pharmace ranks third highest with a ROE of 7,272.9%.
Exelixis Inc follows with a ROE of 6,418.7%, and Osiris Therapeut rounds out the top five with a ROE of 6,154.2%.
