Abbott Labs Rising Today on Above-Average Volume (ABT)

Shares of Abbott Labs are trading up 9.6% to $81.73 today on above average volume. Approximately 11.3 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 9.5 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Abbott Labs. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Abbott Labs in search of a potential trend change.

Abbott Labs share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $92.45 and a 52-week low of $61.61 and are now trading 33% above that low price at $81.73 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.