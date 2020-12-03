Abbott Labs Falls 4.49% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $72.01 to a high of $76.68. Yesterday, the shares fell 4.5%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $75.10 on volume of 5.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Abbott Labs have traded between the current low of $72.01 and a high of $92.45 and are now at $75.08. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

