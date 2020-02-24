Abbott Labs Falls 2.81% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $85.16 to a high of $85.67. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.8%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $87.16 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Abbott Labs share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $92.45 and a 52-week low of $72.36 and are now trading 18% above that low price at $85.08 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

