Abbott Labs (ABT) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $96.52

Shares of Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) have bearishly opened below the pivot of $96.33 today and have reached the first support level of $96.52. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $94.83 and $93.33 will be of interest.

Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) is currently priced 29.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $68.13. The stock should discover initial support at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $84.21 and subsequent support at its 50-day MA of $81.95.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Abbott Labs have traded between a low of $61.61 and a high of $97.75 and are now at $96.26, which is 56% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

