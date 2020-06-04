Abbott Labs (ABT) Breaks Through Resistance at $80.23

Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) has opened bullishly above the pivot of $79.21 today and has reached the first level of resistance at $80.23. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $81.02 and $82.83.

Over the past year, Abbott Labs has traded in a range of $61.61 to $92.45 and is now at $80.12, 30% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.

Based on a current price of $80.12, Abbott Labs is currently 15.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $68.13. Abbott Labs shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $81.93 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $83.98.

