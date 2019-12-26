Aaron'S Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.01%

Aaron'S Inc (:AAN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $57.50 to a high of $58.44. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $57.97 on volume of 56,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Aaron'S Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $78.65 and a 52-week low of $39.28 and are now trading 48% above that low price at $58.16 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.10% higher and 0.34% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Aaron'S Inc on November 5th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $65.00. Since that call, shares of Aaron'S Inc have fallen 10.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.