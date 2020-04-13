Aar Corp has the Best Relative Performance in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (AIR , CUB , SPR , TGI , TXT )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Aerospace & Defense industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR ) ranks first with a gain of 7.52%; Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB ) ranks second with a gain of 7.32%; and Spirit Aerosys-A (NYSE:SPR ) ranks third with a gain of 6.01%.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI ) follows with a gain of 5.88% and Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.56%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Aar Corp and will alert subscribers who have AIR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.