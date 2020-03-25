MySmarTrend
Aar Corp has the Best Relative Performance in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (AIR , BA , HXL , UTX , HEI )

By Nick Russo

We looked at the Aerospace & Defense industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR ) ranks first with a gain of 17.34%; Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA ) ranks second with a gain of 15.57%; and Hexcel Corp (NYSE:HXL ) ranks third with a gain of 13.76%.

United Tech Corp (NYSE:UTX ) follows with a gain of 11.62% and Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 10.97%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Aar Corp on January 31st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $42.97. Since that call, shares of Aar Corp have fallen 69.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

