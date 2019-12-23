Aar Corp is Among the Companies in the Aerospace & Defense Industry with the Best Relative Performance (AIR , TDG , BWXT , ATRO , CW )

Below are the top five companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR ) ranks first with a gain of 13.60%; Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG ) ranks second with a gain of 2.84%; and Bwx Technologies (NYSE:BWXT ) ranks third with a gain of 1.71%.

Astronics Corp (NASDAQ:ATRO ) follows with a gain of 1.53% and Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.44%.

