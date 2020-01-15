Aaon Inc has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Building Products Industry (AAON, PGTI, CBPX, AOS, TREX)
Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Aaon Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $7.96. Following is Pgt Innovations with a sales per share of $10.84. Continental Buil ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $12.74.
Smith (A.O.)Corp follows with a sales per share of $17.63, and Trex Co Inc rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $20.11.
