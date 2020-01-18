Aaon Inc has the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Building Products Industry (AAON, NCS, PGTI, WMS, BLDR)
Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Aaon Inc ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.31. Nci Building Sys is next with a FCF per share of $0.57. Pgt Innovations ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.63.
Advanced Drainag follows with a FCF per share of $0.96, and Builders Firstso rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $1.03.
