Aaon Inc has the Highest P/E Ratio in the Building Products Industry (AAON, WMS, SSD, AWI, ALLE)

Below are the three companies in the Building Products industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Aaon Inc ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 62.49. Following is Advanced Drainag with a a P/E ratio of 55.69. Simpson Mfg ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 39.06.

Armstrong World follows with a a P/E ratio of 35.50, and Allegion Plc rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 30.65.

