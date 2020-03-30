A10 Networks Inc is Among the Companies in the Systems Software Industry with the Best Relative Performance (ATEN , CVLT , RUBI , ORCL , FTNT )

Below are the top five companies in the Systems Software industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN ) ranks first with a gain of 3.53%; Commvault System (NASDAQ:CVLT ) ranks second with a gain of 1.03%; and Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI ) ranks third with a loss of 0.99%.

Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL ) follows with a loss of 1.29% and Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 2.17%.

