8X8 Inc has the Best Relative Performance in the Application Software Industry (EGHT , RNG , ADSK , ANSS , PTC )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Application Software industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

8X8 Inc (NYSE:EGHT ) ranks first with a gain of 9.59%; Ringcentral In-A (NYSE:RNG ) ranks second with a gain of 1.70%; and Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK ) ranks third with a gain of 1.42%.

Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS ) follows with a gain of 0.97% and Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.22%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Ptc Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Ptc Inc in search of a potential trend change.