8X8 Inc is Among the Companies in the Application Software Industry with the Best Relative Performance (EGHT , ANSS , ZIXI , PTC , SNPS )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Application Software industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

8X8 Inc (NYSE:EGHT ) ranks first with a gain of 3.44%; Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS ) ranks second with a gain of 2.51%; and Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI ) ranks third with a gain of 2.22%.

Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC ) follows with a gain of 2.15% and Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.14%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Synopsys Inc on December 18th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $138.40. Since that recommendation, shares of Synopsys Inc have risen 6.6%. We continue to monitor Synopsys Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.