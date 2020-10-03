8X8 Inc is Among the Companies in the Application Software Industry with the Best Relative Performance (EGHT , ACIW , RNG , ZEN , GLUU )

Below are the top five companies in the Application Software industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

8X8 Inc (NYSE:EGHT ) ranks first with a gain of 0.24%; Aci Worldwide In (NASDAQ:ACIW ) ranks second with a loss of 3.22%; and Ringcentral In-A (NYSE:RNG ) ranks third with a loss of 3.83%.

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN ) follows with a loss of 5.45% and Glu Mobile Inc (NASDAQ:GLUU ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 6.09%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Ringcentral In-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Ringcentral In-A in search of a potential trend change.