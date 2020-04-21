3M Co (MMM) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $142.54

Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) opened today below their pivot of $144.78 and have already reached the first level of support at $142.54. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $141.41 and $138.04 will be of interest.

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) has potential upside of 0.0% based on a current price of $0.00 and analysts' consensus price target of $225.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $145.76 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $162.61.

In the past 52 weeks, 3M Co share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $219.75 and are now at $0.00. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.1% lower and 0.26% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for 3M Co and will alert subscribers who have MMM in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.