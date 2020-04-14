3M Co (MMM) Approaches New Upside Target of $150.04

Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) opened today above their pivot of $146.76 and have already reached the first level of resistance at $148.22. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $150.04 and $153.32.

Potential upside of 0.0% exists for 3M Co, based on a current level of $0.00 and analysts' average consensus price target of $225.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $147.10 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $163.30.

Over the past year, 3M Cohas traded in a range of $0.00 to $219.75 and are now at $0.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in 3M Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of 3M Co in search of a potential trend change.