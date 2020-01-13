3M Co has the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio in the Industrial Conglomerates Industry (MMM, ROP, GE, HON, CSL)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Conglomerates industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
3M Co ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 36.72. Roper Technologi is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 36.01. General Electric ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 35.61.
Honeywell Intl follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 30.11, and Carlisle Cos Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 29.93.
