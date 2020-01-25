3D Systems Corp has the Lowest Forward Earnings Yield in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry (DDD, AVID, SSYS, AAPL, NTAP)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the lowest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

3D Systems Corp ranks lowest with a forward earnings yield of 0.6%. Following is Avid Technology with a forward earnings yield of 0.9%. Stratasys Ltd ranks third lowest with a forward earnings yield of 1.7%.

Apple Inc follows with a forward earnings yield of 3.6%, and Netapp Inc rounds out the bottom five with a forward earnings yield of 5.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of 3D Systems Corp on September 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $8.25. Since that recommendation, shares of 3D Systems Corp have risen 42.5%. We continue to monitor 3D Systems Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.