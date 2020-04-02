3D Systems Corp is Among the Companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry With the Highest Future Earnings Growth (DDD, AVID, SSYS, DBD, EFII)

Below are the three companies in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry with the highest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

3D Systems Corp ranks highest with a future earnings growth of 239.1%. Avid Technology is next with a future earnings growth of 196.3%. Stratasys Ltd ranks third highest with a future earnings growth of 47.9%.

Diebold Nixdorf follows with a future earnings growth of 38.0%, and Elec For Imaging rounds out the top five with a future earnings growth of 17.3%.

