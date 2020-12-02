2U Inc has the Best Relative Performance in the Internet Software & Services Industry (TWOU , GOGO , EBAY , QNST , ETSY )

Below are the top five companies in the Internet Software & Services industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU ) ranks first with a gain of 7.45%; Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO ) ranks second with a gain of 7.27%; and Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY ) ranks third with a gain of 2.40%.

Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST ) follows with a gain of 1.67% and Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.97%.

