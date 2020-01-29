2U Inc has the Best Relative Performance in the Internet Software & Services Industry (TWOU , LPSN , EBAY , GOGO , TWLO )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Internet Software & Services industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU ) ranks first with a gain of 3.82%; Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN ) ranks second with a gain of 3.41%; and Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY ) ranks third with a gain of 2.87%.

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO ) follows with a gain of 2.78% and Twilio Inc - A (NYSE:TWLO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.50%.

