22nd Century Group Inc has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Tobacco Industry (XXII, VGR, MO, PM, UVV)

Written on Sat, 02/15/2020 - 12:27am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Tobacco industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

22nd Century Group Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $0.20. Vector Group Ltd is next with a sales per share of $10.20. Altria Group Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $10.24.

Philip Morris In follows with a sales per share of $19.04, and Universal Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $82.10.

