22nd Century Group Inc has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Tobacco Industry (XXII, VGR, MO, PM, UVV)
Below are the three companies in the Tobacco industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
22nd Century Group Inc ranks lowest with a sales per share of $0.20. Vector Group Ltd is next with a sales per share of $10.20. Altria Group Inc ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $10.24.
Philip Morris In follows with a sales per share of $19.04, and Universal Corp rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $82.10.
