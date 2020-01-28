22nd Century Group Inc has the Highest Beta in the Tobacco Industry (XXII, MO, PM, VGR, UVV)

Below are the three companies in the Tobacco industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

22nd Century Group Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.6. Following is Altria Group Inc with a a beta of 0.8. Philip Morris In ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.8.

Vector Group Ltd follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Universal Corp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.6.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Universal Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Universal Corp in search of a potential trend change.