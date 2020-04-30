1-800-Flowers-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 5.89%

1-800-Flowers-A (NASDAQ:FLWS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.19 to a high of $21.35. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $19.17 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

1-800-Flowers-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.77 and a 52-week low of $11.15 and are now trading 73% above that low price at $19.29 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.09% lower and 0.50% higher over the past week, respectively.

