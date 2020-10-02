1-800-Flowers-A Rises 2.47% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

1-800-Flowers-A (NASDAQ:FLWS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $15.85 to a high of $16.59. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $16.02 on volume of 224,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of 1-800-Flowers-A have traded between a low of $12.01 and a high of $21.77 and are now at $16.21, which is 35% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.0%.