1-800-Flowers-A has the Lowest EBITDA Growth in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry (FLWS, PETS, NTRI, LE, EXPE)
Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.
1-800-Flowers-A ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of 15.7%. Following is Petmed Express with a EBITDA growth of 19.2%. Nutrisystem Inc ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 33.9%.
Lands' End Inc follows with a EBITDA growth of 38.4%, and Expedia Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 45.5%.
