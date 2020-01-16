Tahoe Resources has the Lowest Debt-to-Capital Ratio in the Gold Industry (TAHO, GORO, MUX, RGLD, NEM)

Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Tahoe Resources ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 160.3%. Gold Resource Corporation is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 259.2%. McEwen Mining Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 945.0%.

Royal Gold Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,016.8%, and Newmont Mining rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,590.0%.

