Tahoe Resources is Among the Companies in the Gold Industry With the Lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio (TAHO, GORO, NEM, MUX, RGLD)

Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the lowest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Tahoe Resources ranks lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.39. Following is Gold Resource Corporation with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.72. Newmont Mining ranks third lowest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.79.

McEwen Mining Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.83, and Royal Gold Inc rounds out the bottom five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 4.15.

