Shares of Tahoe Resources Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Forward Sales in the Gold Industry (TAHO, GORO, MUX, NEM, RGLD)

Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the lowest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Tahoe Resources ranks lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.10. Following is Gold Resource Corporation with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.63. McEwen Mining Inc ranks third lowest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.28.

Newmont Mining follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.04, and Royal Gold Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 15.10.

