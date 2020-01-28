Shares of Royal Gold Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio in the Gold Industry (RGLD, MUX, NEM, GORO, TAHO)

Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Royal Gold Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 4.26. Following is McEwen Mining Inc with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.81. Newmont Mining ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.81.

Gold Resource Corporation follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.74, and Tahoe Resources rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.39.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tahoe Resources on November 14th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $3.19. Since that recommendation, shares of Tahoe Resources have risen 14.1%. We continue to monitor Tahoe Resources for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.