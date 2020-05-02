Royal Gold Inc has the Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Gold Industry (RGLD, NEM, MUX, GORO, TAHO)

Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Royal Gold Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 14.66. Following is Newmont Mining with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.03. McEwen Mining Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.11.

Gold Resource Corporation follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.63, and Tahoe Resources rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.10.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tahoe Resources on November 14th, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $3.19. Since that recommendation, shares of Tahoe Resources have risen 14.1%. We continue to monitor Tahoe Resources for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.