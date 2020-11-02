Royal Gold Inc has the Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Gold Industry (RGLD, MUX, NEM, GORO, TAHO)

Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Royal Gold Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 16.60. McEwen Mining Inc is next with a EV/Sales of 4.29. Newmont Mining ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 3.25.

Gold Resource Corporation follows with a EV/Sales of 3.16, and Tahoe Resources rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 1.70.

