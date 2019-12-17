Relatively Low Debt-to-Capital Ratio Detected in Shares of Tahoe Resources in the Gold Industry (TAHO, GORO, MUX, RGLD, NEM)

Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the lowest Debt-to-Capital ratios. The debt-to-capital ratio is an important measure of how a company is financing its operations along with some insight into its financial strength, relative to other companies in its industry.

Tahoe Resources ranks lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 160.3%. Gold Resource Corporation is next with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 259.2%. McEwen Mining Inc ranks third lowest with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 945.0%.

Royal Gold Inc follows with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,016.8%, and Newmont Mining rounds out the bottom five with a a Debt-to-Capital ratio of 2,590.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of McEwen Mining Inc on September 13th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $1.69. Since that call, shares of McEwen Mining Inc have fallen 34.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.