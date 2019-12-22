Relatively High Level of Cash Detected in Shares of Newmont Mining in the Gold Industry (NEM, TAHO, RGLD, MUX, GORO)

Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.

Newmont Mining ranks highest with a CE of $3,000. Tahoe Resources is next with a CE of $126. Royal Gold Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $86.

McEwen Mining Inc follows with a CE of $19, and Gold Resource Corporation rounds out the top five with a CE of $8.

