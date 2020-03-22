Newmont Mining has the Highest Level of Cash in the Gold Industry (NEM, CDE, TAHO, RGLD, MUX)
Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Newmont Mining ranks highest with a CE of $3,000. Following is Coeur Mining Inc with a CE of $133. Tahoe Resources ranks third highest with a CE of $126.
Royal Gold Inc follows with a CE of $86, and McEwen Mining Inc rounds out the top five with a CE of $19.
