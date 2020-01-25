Newmont Mining is Among the Companies in the Gold Industry With the Highest Level of Cash (NEM, TAHO, RGLD, MUX, GORO)
Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Newmont Mining ranks highest with a CE of $3,000. Following is Tahoe Resources with a CE of $126. Royal Gold Inc ranks third highest with a CE of $86.
McEwen Mining Inc follows with a CE of $19, and Gold Resource Corporation rounds out the top five with a CE of $8.
