Lowest EV/EBITDA Ratio in the Gold Industry Detected in Shares of Tahoe Resources (TAHO, NEM, GORO, CDE, RGLD)

Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the lowest enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) ratios. EV/EBITDA is an important metric used in valuing comparable companies. It is capital structure neutral and generally the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Tahoe Resources ranks lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 5.68. Following is Newmont Mining with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 10.20. Gold Resource Corporation ranks third lowest with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.07.

Coeur Mining Inc follows with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 24.42, and Royal Gold Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an EV/EBITDA ratio of 80.68.

