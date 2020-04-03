Highest Price to Forward Sales in the Gold Industry Detected in Shares of Royal Gold Inc (RGLD, NEM, MUX, GORO, CDE)

Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Royal Gold Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 13.15. Newmont Mining is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.42. McEwen Mining Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.89.

Gold Resource Corporation follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.35, and Coeur Mining Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.32.

