Highest Enterprise Value to Sales Ratio in the Gold Industry Detected in Shares of Royal Gold Inc (RGLD, NEM, MUX, GORO, CDE)

Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the highest Enterprise Value (EV) to Sales ratios. EV/Sales gives investors an idea of how much it costs to buy the company's sales and the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company is believed to be.

Royal Gold Inc ranks highest with a EV/Sales of 15.52. Following is Newmont Mining with a EV/Sales of 3.61. McEwen Mining Inc ranks third highest with a EV/Sales of 3.36.

Gold Resource Corporation follows with a EV/Sales of 2.66, and Coeur Mining Inc rounds out the top five with a EV/Sales of 2.11.

