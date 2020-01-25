Shares of Sabra Health Car Rank the Highest in Terms of Level of Cash in the Health Care REITs Industry (SBRA, HCN, MPW, SNR, HTA)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest cash equivalents (CE). Analysts use CE as a measure to compare the cash cushion of companies in the same industry.
Sabra Health Car ranks highest with a CE of $519. Following is Welltower Inc with a CE of $244. Medical Properti ranks third highest with a CE of $171.
New Senior Inves follows with a CE of $137, and Healthcare Tru-A rounds out the top five with a CE of $100.
