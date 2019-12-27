Relatively High Price to Last Quarter Annualized Sales Ratio Detected in Shares of Netflix Inc in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry (NFLX, GAIA, AMZN, TRIP, NTRI)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the highest Price to Last Quarter Annualized (LQA) Sales ratios. Price/LQA Sales is a valuable metric used to compare comparable companies using the most recent sales data on an annualized basis. Generally, the lower the ratio, the more undervalued the company.

Netflix Inc ranks highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 3.13. Gaia Inc is next with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.35. Amazon.Com Inc ranks third highest with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 1.27.

Tripadvisor Inc follows with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.67, and Nutrisystem Inc rounds out the top five with a price to last quarter annualized sales ratio of 0.46.

