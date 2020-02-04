Netflix Inc is Among the Companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (NFLX, AMZN, GAIA, PETS, NTRI)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Netflix Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 7.89. Amazon.Com Inc is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.19. Gaia Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.06.

Petmed Express follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.86, and Nutrisystem Inc rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.69.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nutrisystem Inc on November 1st, 2018 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $37.73. Since that recommendation, shares of Nutrisystem Inc have risen 13.7%. We continue to monitor Nutrisystem Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.