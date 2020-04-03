Netflix Inc is Among the Companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry With the Highest Price to Forward Sales (NFLX, AMZN, GAIA, TRIP, PETS)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the highest price to forward sales ratios. The ratio shows how much Wall Street values every dollar of the company's future sales and is useful in comparing comparable companies. Generally the lower the ratio, the more attractive the investment.

Netflix Inc ranks highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 8.02. Amazon.Com Inc is next with a a price to forward sales ratio of 3.20. Gaia Inc ranks third highest with a a price to forward sales ratio of 2.02.

Tripadvisor Inc follows with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.82, and Petmed Express rounds out the top five with a a price to forward sales ratio of 1.70.

